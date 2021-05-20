Tharisa’s (THS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Tharisa (LON:THS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on THS. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Tharisa in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Tharisa stock remained flat at $GBX 148.50 ($1.94) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 229,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,600. The company has a market capitalization of £399.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 147.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 122.46. Tharisa has a 1-year low of GBX 54.48 ($0.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 156 ($2.04).

In other news, insider Michael Jones sold 141,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,640 ($34.49), for a total transaction of £3,727,891.20 ($4,870,513.72).

About Tharisa

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

