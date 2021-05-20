The AES (NYSE:AES) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The AES (NYSE:AES) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.500-1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AES. TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE:AES traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.37. 324,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,684,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of -48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12. The AES has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The AES’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

