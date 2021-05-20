The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.85 Billion

Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will announce $3.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.88 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon posted sales of $3.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full year sales of $15.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.49 billion to $15.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.82 billion to $15.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BK. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 102,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $50.86 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $52.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

