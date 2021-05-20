The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$77.00 at CSFB

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price raised by equities researchers at CSFB from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BNS. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.70 to C$79.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$79.18.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of TSE:BNS traded down C$0.05 on Thursday, hitting C$79.22. 1,851,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,988,280. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$50.17 and a 1-year high of C$80.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$78.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$71.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.88.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.7087965 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.