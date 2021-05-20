The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$77.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$77.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BNS. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$79.33.

Shares of TSE:BNS traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$79.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,295,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006,168. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$50.17 and a 52 week high of C$80.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$78.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$71.75.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.96 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.7087965 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

