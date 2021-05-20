The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$91.00 at CIBC

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at CIBC to C$91.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.70 to C$79.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$79.02.

TSE:BNS traded down C$0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$78.86. The company had a trading volume of 297,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,612. The firm has a market cap of C$95.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$78.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$71.75. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$50.17 and a twelve month high of C$80.34.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53 by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.7087965 EPS for the current year.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

