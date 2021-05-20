The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,508.65

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,508.65 ($58.91) and traded as high as GBX 4,654 ($60.80). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 4,608 ($60.20), with a volume of 219,777 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,475 ($71.53) to GBX 5,240 ($68.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,055 ($79.11) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Berkeley Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 5,100 ($66.63) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,257.44 ($68.69).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The company has a market cap of £5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,618.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,508.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a GBX 9.13 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.71%.

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Rachel Downey purchased 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,467 ($58.36) per share, for a total transaction of £18,314.70 ($23,928.27). Also, insider William Jackson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,590 ($59.97) per share, with a total value of £45,900 ($59,968.64).

The Berkeley Group Company Profile (LON:BKG)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

