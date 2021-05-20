The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 85.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Boeing by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Boeing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $976,576,000 after acquiring an additional 331,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $224.42 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $131.31 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $131.24 billion, a PE ratio of -28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.49.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Nord/LB cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.04.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

