The Gap (GPS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect The Gap to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Gap to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of The Gap stock opened at $33.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.81. The Gap has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $37.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.53.

In other The Gap news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 46,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,662,277.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,245.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila Peters sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 529,662 shares of company stock worth $16,962,198 over the last 90 days. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

