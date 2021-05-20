The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Increased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares in the last quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% during the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,353,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $442,694,000 after acquiring an additional 74,237 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.59.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GS opened at $358.38 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.68 and a fifty-two week high of $376.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $344.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.58. The company has a market capitalization of $121.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.