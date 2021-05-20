The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Sold by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC reduced its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. The Greenbrier Companies accounts for about 1.8% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sittner & Nelson LLC owned about 0.16% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,547,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,663,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 104.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after buying an additional 117,991 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,298,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In related news, CEO William A. Furman purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 562,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,666,414.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,595,367.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $45.37 on Thursday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.12 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

The Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

