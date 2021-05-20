The Home Depot, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.65 (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.65 per share by the home improvement retailer on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

The Home Depot has increased its dividend by 68.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $318.13. 230,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,524,506. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $342.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $234.31 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Home Depot stock. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.52.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

