The Home Depot, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.37 Per Share (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Home Depot in a report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.31. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.52.

The Home Depot stock opened at $314.45 on Thursday. The Home Depot has a one year low of $234.31 and a one year high of $345.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.44 and its 200 day moving average is $285.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $883,000. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV now owns 10,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.