The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,410,952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 1.3% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.88% of The Home Depot worth $2,872,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD stock opened at $314.45 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $234.31 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $322.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.52.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

