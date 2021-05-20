The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 94.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,696 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,748 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 3.3% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $106,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,754 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $314.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $338.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.31 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.52.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

