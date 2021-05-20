The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $4.39 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Home Depot in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $4.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.00. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.52.

HD opened at $314.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $322.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.73. The Home Depot has a 1-year low of $234.31 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $338.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after buying an additional 372,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,125,258,000 after buying an additional 349,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $3,153,816,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,462,577,000 after buying an additional 314,841 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.