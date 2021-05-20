The Home Depot, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $4.12 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Home Depot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $4.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.84. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.52.

Shares of HD opened at $314.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $338.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $322.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.73. The Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $234.31 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

