The Home Depot, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $4.43 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for The Home Depot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $4.43 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s FY2023 earnings at $14.56 EPS.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS.

HD has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.52.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $314.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a 1-year low of $234.31 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $322.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $2,138,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,754 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

