The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $374.00

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $325.00 to $374.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.94% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.52.
Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $314.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $338.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot has a 52-week low of $234.31 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.73.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.
About The Home Depot
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
