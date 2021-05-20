The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,735 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $9,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $4,335,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $239,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 74,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 5.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 37.7% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.46.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $43.57 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.37. The company has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.92, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

