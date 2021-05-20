The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 6,607 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,420 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $15,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 417.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,502 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in BHP Group by 43.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in BHP Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,712 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $74.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $44.96 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.