The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,923 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of The J. M. Smucker worth $14,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Shares of SJM opened at $134.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $139.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

