The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,549 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,012 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.76% of Progress Software worth $14,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 38,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $43.73 on Thursday. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $49.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $131.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

