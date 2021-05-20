The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 200,768 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 128.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,666 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,768 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.39% of KB Home worth $16,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,151,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,811,000 after acquiring an additional 305,958 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,828,000 after acquiring an additional 223,242 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,752,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,264,000 after acquiring an additional 32,181 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in KB Home by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,603,000 after purchasing an additional 59,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $40,317,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KBH shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.87.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KB Home stock opened at $44.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

