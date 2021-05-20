The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 4,493 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of XPO Logistics worth $14,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 119,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after purchasing an additional 38,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPO opened at $141.59 on Thursday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.83 and a 52 week high of $149.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.78 and a 200 day moving average of $121.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.67, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $4,605,952.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,340,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,589,257.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $3,090,386.52. Following the transaction, the president now owns 139,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,575,698.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,105 shares of company stock worth $73,077,257 in the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

