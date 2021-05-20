The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 221.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 755,386 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 520,251 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.15% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $15,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

NYSE:CLF opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.96 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

