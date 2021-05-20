The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 168,383 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,383 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.78% of The RealReal worth $15,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,119,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The RealReal by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after acquiring an additional 563,946 shares during the last quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,770,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The RealReal by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,919,000 after acquiring an additional 462,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The RealReal by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,338,000 after acquiring an additional 451,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen increased their target price on The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

Shares of REAL opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 3.33. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matt Gustke sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $42,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,198.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 19,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $532,906.36. Insiders have sold a total of 32,871 shares of company stock valued at $879,840 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

