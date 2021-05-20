The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 27,658 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,658 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of MGM Resorts International worth $15,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $39.28 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $136,850.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,376,164 shares of company stock valued at $88,969,289. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.56.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

