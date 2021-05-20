The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,558 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Cincinnati Financial worth $15,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CINF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CINF stock opened at $119.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $122.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.95 and its 200 day moving average is $94.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

