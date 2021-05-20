The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,513 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Waters worth $16,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 14,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $306.45 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $171.38 and a 1 year high of $320.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.29.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.56.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

