The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 7,717 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,717 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $16,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,767,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,451,000 after purchasing an additional 716,744 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,138,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,720,000 after purchasing an additional 295,559 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 432,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,161,000 after purchasing an additional 259,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 984,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,266,000 after purchasing an additional 192,798 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on J. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.38.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $136.45 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.76 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

