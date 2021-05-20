The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Boosted by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 84.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,676,176 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.9% of Parnassus Investments CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 0.24% of The Procter & Gamble worth $793,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.98. The company had a trading volume of 303,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,330,607. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.43 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $337.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,178,501 shares of company stock valued at $293,213,316. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.