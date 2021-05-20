The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Raised by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.21.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.21. 294,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,476,860. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.30, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

