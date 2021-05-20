The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$84.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to C$84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.38% from the stock’s previous close.

TD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cormark reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$82.00 price target (down previously from C$83.00) on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$86.29.

Shares of TD traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$87.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,935,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,342,873. The company has a market capitalization of C$159.75 billion and a PE ratio of 13.33. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$54.80 and a one year high of C$88.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$84.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$76.21.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.67 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.1408163 earnings per share for the current year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

