The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Raised to C$97.00 at CIBC

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price upped by CIBC to C$97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TD. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$84.83.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$87.50. 463,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,314,332. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$84.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$76.21. The company has a market cap of C$159.12 billion and a PE ratio of 13.27. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$54.80 and a twelve month high of C$88.84.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.1408163 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.