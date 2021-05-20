The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Decreased by FMA Advisory Inc.

FMA Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 1.7% of FMA Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. FMA Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $773,911,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $169.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $108.02 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.55 billion, a PE ratio of -106.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

