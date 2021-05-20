The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Decreased by Howard Hughes Medical Institute

Howard Hughes Medical Institute decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 4.4% of Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $12,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 42,416 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $169.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $108.02 and a one year high of $203.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

