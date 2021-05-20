The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $215.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DIS. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

Shares of DIS opened at $169.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $307.55 billion, a PE ratio of -106.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

