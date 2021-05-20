Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 956,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,897 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $436,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $456.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $179.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $324.35 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

