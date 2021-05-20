Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Trading Down 13.2%

Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) fell 13.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 38,139 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 36,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25.

Theta Gold Mines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TGMGF)

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Theta Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theta Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.