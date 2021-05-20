Thisoption Price Tops $0.11 (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded down 63.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Thisoption coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges. Thisoption has a total market capitalization of $618,578.10 and $94.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thisoption has traded down 73.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thisoption alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00072595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.20 or 0.00416862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.66 or 0.00218440 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004149 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $403.74 or 0.00994692 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00034596 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io . Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Thisoption Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thisoption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thisoption and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.