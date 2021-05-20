THORChain (RUNE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $299.11 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 20th. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for about $13.89 or 0.00034602 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, THORChain has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and approximately $299.11 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,583,050 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

