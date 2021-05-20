Thunder Token (TT) Reaches Market Cap of $80.94 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $80.94 million and $3.09 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00016704 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.26 or 0.00230665 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001434 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000691 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars.

