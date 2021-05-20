TigerCash Trading 41.9% Lower Over Last Week (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 20th. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $16.82 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 41.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.72 or 0.01380484 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

