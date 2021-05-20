Titan Machinery (TITN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect Titan Machinery to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Titan Machinery to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TITN opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $557.14 million, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

TITN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $629,852.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,364 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,882.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

