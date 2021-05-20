Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 16,433 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,433 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Tractor Supply worth $21,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,546,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,525 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,191 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.9% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,398,000 after buying an additional 805,053 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,429,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,016,000 after buying an additional 20,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,390,000 after buying an additional 1,039,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $180.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $107.01 and a 1-year high of $200.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.40.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.