Todd Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 162,520 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 162,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,009,000. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Jacobs Engineering Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of J. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 29.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 64,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at $6,212,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on J. KeyCorp increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.38.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J stock opened at $136.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.76 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.88.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

