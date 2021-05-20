Todd Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,059 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,990 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fortinet worth $21,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fortinet by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 13.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Fortinet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $216,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,255 shares of company stock valued at $10,820,465. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTNT opened at $207.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.25. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $212.67.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The business had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.67.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

