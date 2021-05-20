Todd Asset Management LLC Has $19.86 Million Stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,111 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of JOYY worth $19,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,937,000 after buying an additional 1,385,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,162,000 after buying an additional 364,362 shares during the period. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,415,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,603,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,235,000 after buying an additional 869,528 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in JOYY by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the period. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $86.38 on Thursday. JOYY Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.70 and a 200-day moving average of $98.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($2.95). The firm had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. JOYY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.57.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

