Todd Asset Management LLC Has $20.42 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Skyworks Solutions worth $20,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWKS opened at $166.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.27 and a 200 day moving average of $166.51. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.14 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

